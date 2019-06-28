First 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' festival occurs Labor Day weekend

The first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Fan Festival will be this Labor Day weekend (August 31 - September 1) in Indianapolis! Learn more: https://t.co/ugkmLPnP98 #WizardsUnite pic.twitter.com/ZfCOhtTKsO — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) June 27, 2019

Niantic's announcement is pretty scarce on details, though. It sounds like the company is still ironing out things -- and probably making sure not to repeat the mistakes that led to that disastrous Pokémon Go Fest in 2017 -- but it says it will reveal more information in the future through its social media channels.

Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite is an AR game for mobile that works pretty much like Pokémon Go. You walk around looking for rogue magical objects and creatures, which you then have to magick away from the prying eyes of muggles. It first rolled out in the US and the UK on June 21st but has since become available in other regions.