Tesla's dashboard Sketchpad is getting an upgrade

Wish granted 💫. New Sketchpad features are rolling out in our next software update.



What will you draw? 🎨 https://t.co/eXUm4k24qH — Tesla (@Tesla) June 28, 2019

While it didn't spell out exactly what's on the way to Sketchpad, last month, one Tesla owner asked for a color picker, saturation controls and more extensive undo options. Tesla retweeted that request with a simple "wish granted" comment, so you might expect those features to arrive in Sketchpad soon. Other potential options include animation support, after one person asked for that and Elon Musk replied with a deadpan "ok."

It seems other creative features are on the way, including a music tool and even karaoke, according to the company's CEO. We'll wait with bated breath until the first album recorded using Tesla's dashboard drops. Whatever the case, it can't possibly be much worse than Musk's own supposed Soundcloud rap track.