Did Apple fix its Mac Pro problem?

The new Mac Pro will be powerful, but can it avoid past mistakes?
Christopher Schodt
27m ago in Personal Computing
Welcome to the latest episode of Upscaled, our explainer show where we look at the components and parts that make our favorite tech better. This week, we're talking about Apple's new Mac Pro, an insanely powerful new computer that's also a major change from the previous model.

The last Mac Pro was a sleek black cylinder, a radical new design for a desktop computer, but one that ultimately limited the ability to upgrade the Mac Pro with new parts. The new design is a return to a typical desktop design, or so it appears. Under the hood, there's a number of unique design decisions and parts that potentially give the new Mac Pro unique capabilities, but may saddle it with some of the same flaws as its predecessor.

Upscaled is available in 4K on YouTube.

