Sony subs ‘PES' for 'Detroit' in July's PS Plus lineup

We're making a swap to the PS Plus games lineup for July 2019. Learn more here: https://t.co/CyHqz961O6 pic.twitter.com/FVbtQcBeaJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2019

Sony didn't explain in its blog post why it was making a change, but following the initial lineup announcement, there was a bit of a backlash against the inclusion of PES. Detroit: Become Human is also a fairly recent game (it came out last May) and might be of broader interest to PS4 players instead of two sports titles. But its appearance here might annoy some players who picked it up in Sony's E3 Days of Play sale last month.

In any case, it's rare for Sony to make such a swap. PS Plus subscribers can claim this month's free titles between today and August 5th.