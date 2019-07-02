Show More Results

Image credit: Quantic Dream
Sony subs ‘PES' for 'Detroit' in July's PS Plus lineup

It's rare for Sony to make such a change to its free games offerings.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
20m ago in AV
In an unusual move for Sony, it's making a change to its free PS Plus game lineup for July. It previously said the offerings would be Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo. Now, it's swapping out PES 2019 for Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes another Quantic Dream game in Heavy Rain (a previous PS Plus giveaway).

Sony didn't explain in its blog post why it was making a change, but following the initial lineup announcement, there was a bit of a backlash against the inclusion of PES. Detroit: Become Human is also a fairly recent game (it came out last May) and might be of broader interest to PS4 players instead of two sports titles. But its appearance here might annoy some players who picked it up in Sony's E3 Days of Play sale last month.

In any case, it's rare for Sony to make such a swap. PS Plus subscribers can claim this month's free titles between today and August 5th.

