Kia made a tiny Faraday cage to protect your wireless key from thieves

Many existing keyless entry systems aren't secure, but few people are likely to replace their cars just to reduce the chances of a determined thief making off with their ride. Kia UK has an official stopgap solution, though. It's taking a cue from third parties and releasing KiaSafe, a case that serves as a minuscule Faraday cage to block the key's wireless signals. There's nothing particularly special to it -- it's ultimately a metal-lined pouch -- but that's all might you need to prevent someone from swiping your car while you're asleep.
The case is available for £10 (slightly under $13) both during the transfer process for both new and existing Kia owners.
Before you ask: yes, Kia is fully aware that this isn't an ideal situation. It's promising that future wireless key fobs are "as close to impervious to attack as possible" through technologies like ultra-wideband signals and sleep buttons. This is more about acknowledging the issue (a particularly rampant one in the UK) and sparing drivers the trouble of hunting down an aftermarket option.