Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Microsoft's biggest Surface Pro rival?

Right now there's only a single user review up on our Galaxy Book 2's product page. However, whoever wrote it is effusive in their praise for the tablet: Brad says he loves his Galaxy Book 2 because his job requires a light device with a quick start up time and significant battery life. But he gave the slate a much lower score than Cherlynn did -- a 70 -- because he can't upgrade the RAM and finds himself using a lot of dongles to accomplish his work.

If you also own a Galaxy Book 2, do you agree with Brad's assessment of the tablet's drawbacks? Tell us what score you would give Samsung's slate and why on our Galaxy Book 2 product page. Your review could appear in an upcoming roundup article, and help educate your fellow readers on why this device is (or is not) worth their hard-earned money.

Notes: Comments for this post are turned off; please contribute your user review on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 product page!