Tinder Lite brings the dating app to countries with limited data

Right now, the main restriction is simply that you can't currently pgrade to Tinder Plus or Gold from within the app. Your existing account will carry over -- you'll just have to start with the regular app if you're determined to find that special someone on your terms.

The app is available to pre-register now, but you may be waiting a while to try it. It debuts in Vietnam in the "coming weeks," and the initial wave of rollouts will focus on parts of Southeast Asia and South America. Like Spotify Lite and other streamlined apps, there's no real urge to release it in countries where LTE is bountiful and high-end phones are ubiquitous. This is about extending the reach of the service to people who'd either consider alternative apps or find dates the old-fashioned way.