Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter
save
Save
share

Twitter will let you pin your favorite lists in its app

You'll be able to switch your timeline to any list.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
22m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Twitter

The lists feature hasn't received a ton of love from Twitter over the years outside of Tweetdeck, but lists can be extremely useful for organizing accounts by interest or to quickly see the latest tweets from your closest friends. Last month, though, Twitter gave lists a bit more prominence by testing them on the Home tab of its app, and now it's offering more options to quickly switch between tweets about your favorite show or some travel inspiration accounts.

You'll be able to select which lists you can swipe between in the home screen and pin them to the top of your lists page for easier access, whether they're ones you've created or public lists made by others. It's unclear whether this is part of the previous test or if Twitter plans to roll it out to everyone. It doesn't seem to be widely available just yet. Engadget has contacted Twitter to clarify. In any case, by bringing lists to Home, Twitter is aping the utility of apps like Tweetbot, which lets you set a list as your main feed.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr