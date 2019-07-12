Show More Results

Image credit: Prykhodov via Getty Images
Google Voice for web update makes it much faster to place calls

It now has an always-visible call panel and one-click call option.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
13m ago in Internet
Prykhodov via Getty Images

Google is making it much easier to place calls through its Voice service's web interface, adding an always-visible call panel that shows your number and suggested contacts. The panel will remain on the screen whatever it is you're doing, whether you're checking messages or listening to voicemail. It even gives you instant access to the keypad, though you can hide it if you'd rather see more suggested contacts instead.

You might not even need that keypad anyway if you're calling contacts you get in touch with often. When you hover over a contact's name in your call list, a phone icon will now show up -- just click it to call that particular contact. Finally, a new audio icon in the main menu bar at the top of the interface will give you instant access to the app's audio settings. You can use it to set the microphone and the speakers you want to use, so you can switch them around depending on the situation.

GoogleAt the moment, the features are only rolling out to G Suite editions with Google Voice licenses. That gives employees and personnel who'd get the most use out of quick-calling options first access to the features.

Source: G Suite Updates
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
