TrickBot malware may have hacked 250 million email accounts

In a recent investigation, Deep Instinct found a database containing 250 million compromised email accounts. The firm says millions of those belong to governments in the US and UK, as well as agencies in Canada. The database contained more than 25 million Gmail addresses, 19 million Yahoo.com addresses and 11 million Hotmail.com addresses. AOL, MSN and Yahoo.co.uk were also hit. As DeepInstinct points out, TrickBot could use those emails to distribute more of its own malware.

According to TechCrunch, the researchers first detected TrickBooster on June 25th. Deep Instinct is still investigating, and it's in the process of sharing information with authorities. The update is unsettling, as it's so widespread, and as Deep Instinct puts it, TrickBooster is a "powerful addition to TrickBot's vast arsenal of tools."