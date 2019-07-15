Waze shows how much you have to pay at the tollgate

Waze is adding another useful piece of information you may want to know before going a particular way. It's adding estimated toll prices to a route's data panel whenever applicable, putting it alongside that route's ETA and traffic situation. If you don't usually drive to where you're going and don't know how much you'd have to spend in toll fees, it could help you decide which road to take. The feature will start rolling out today, but only in the US and Canada. We've asked Waze whether it'll also be available in other regions, and we'll update you when we find out.