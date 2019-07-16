McDonald's ends UberEats delivery exclusive by adding DoorDash

If you suddenly have an urge for McDonald's at home, you won't need to go through UberEats to get it. The fast food chain has expanded its delivery options to include DoorDash. The rollout will start in Houston, where the courier option will be available in over 200 restaurants starting on July 29th. McDonald's will also be part of the DashPass subscription service, so you won't have to pay extra for delivery if you regularly get your Big Mac fixes at home.
This isn't DoorDash's first big deal with a fast food chain. You've had access to Wendy's for nearly two years, and that's on top of similarly big names like KFC and Taco Bell. McDonald's is still a big coup for the service, though, and it doesn't hurt to have choices if all you crave is a cheap burger or some nuggets.
It's not the greatest news for Uber, though. While this isn't likely to seriously hurt the company's food courier business (especially not as it widens access), it suggests that restaurant giants like McDonald's aren't willing to rely solely on UberEats and want to reach as many people as possible, even if that means dealing with the potential headaches of integrating with multiple services.