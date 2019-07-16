T-Mobile hopes to reel you in with free Taco Bell at its stores

And yes, there's still something for those who either can't make it or wouldn't be caught dead attending a gig like this. T-Mobile's Twitter followers can enter giveaways staring July 23rd, including for a $500 Taco Bell gift card (that's a lot of gorditas) and tech like Powerbeats Pro earbuds and Megaboom 3 speakers.

It's all a conspicuous ploy to get people to switch carriers or upgrade their phones, of course. Still, it stands out as an unusual team-up in a field where tie-ins are commonplace. And think of it this way: if nothing else, it'll give you a bite to eat if you're stuck downtown and don't mind a hard sell on phone service while you chow down.