DJI's new gimbal is almost half the weight of the Ronin-S

Paul Pan, DJI Senior Product Manager, explained:

"The Ronin-SC took the powerful technology from the Ronin-S and put it in a lighter and smaller form factor. Now users can pair their mirrorless system with a stabilizer that is easier to transport, easier to set up, easier to use yet still equipped with high-performance features and technology."

Its lighter form factor does have some setbacks -- the Ronin-SC can carry up to 4.4 pounds and can last up to 11 hours, whereas the Ronin-S has a payload capacity of 8 pounds and has a 12-hour battery life. However, the model comes with new design features, including a better balancing capability and a new position lock system. It also offers two new modes through the Ronin app that its heavier sibling doesn't offer.

The new Force Mobile mode synchronizes the movement of the gimbal with an iOS device for an immersive filming experience. Meanwhile, the new ActiveTrack 3.0 mode lets you select a subject for the gimbal to follow. You can even select human subjects, since the system's new algorithms feature deep learning and optimized calculations for human figures. The other modes are: Virtual Joystick (adds virtual control), TimeLapse, Motionlapse, Motion Control (lets you set unique movement paths by selecting up to 10 different points) and Panorama.

You can check out the device's official page to see if your mirrorless camera is compatible. The gimbal itself is now available for purchase from DJI's website and retailers, and it'll set you back $439 for the essentials kit or $539 for the Pro bundle, which comes with additional accessories.