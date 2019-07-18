Atari founder's Alexa-powered board game is out now

The game randomizes the identity of the killer and the victim every playthrough to keep things fresh. As the hard-boiled detective solving the mystery, you'll have to visit various locations (including seedy bars, of course) in the game to talk to characters. Not everyone will be telling you the truth, obviously, so you'll have to find inconsistencies in their statement and piece clues together to find the culprit.

Ortiz said they were really excited with the prospect of "gamifying voice technology by fusing cinematic storytelling with board games." He added: "By incorporating voice-control mechanics into the traditional tabletop format, we are transforming the board game landscape, as well as pushing the boundaries of what Smart Speaker gaming means."

St. Noire is now available on Amazon for $40, but that doesn't include the Alexa device itself. We hope you got an Alexa device during Prime Day if you're a murder mystery fan looking to give this a try. In the coming days, the game will also debut at San Diego Comic Con, where Bushnell and Ortiz will be speaking about it and "gamification technology' as the future of gaming.