Join the first ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ community day tomorrow

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been out for one month, and makers Ninantic and WB Games are ready to kick things up a notch. Tomorrow, they're launching the game's first community day. Similar to the way community days worked in Pokémon Go, tomorrow's event is meant to bring users together and will offer in-game bonuses -- like a chance to earn three-times Wizard XP when you down Baruffio Brain Elixir.
Other community day perks include Foundables appearing more frequently, a free store pack featuring Spell Energy from the Diagon Alley shop and Dark Detectors that last twice as long. Those should help you save plenty of Muggles and ward off rogue magical creatures and misbehaving objects. Times of event vary by country, so be sure to check the schedule here, and as you play, Ninantic and WB Games hope you'll share your progress using #WizardsUnite.
Community days were popular with Pokémon Go, and it's not surprising that Ninantic would want to build a similar following around Wizards Unite. While Pokémon Go's community days were monthly events, Ninantic and WB Games haven't said how often they'll host the Wizards Unite equivalent.
Get ready to gather your friends and head out around your neighborhood! The first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day is July 20. Learn more about Community Day here: https://t.co/7FfImK1GRd #WizardsUnite— Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) July 18, 2019