Parrot plans to retire its Mambo and Swing drones

.@wirecutter got official confirmation today that @Parrot is indeed pulling out of the mini drone market. Websites like Amazon have slowly been running out of stock. We'll be retiring the Mambo and Swing as our top picks and testing new drones soon. https://t.co/WbvyIxs3Fj — Signe Brewster (@signe) July 18, 2019

Parrot will continue to sell its Anafi line, but it's likely the company will market the drones for commercial use. The news isn't exactly surprise. When Parrot laid off 290 employees a couple years ago, it said lackluster consumer drone sales were to blame. While the hobby drone market is growing, the FAA recently predicted that the commercial drone market could triple in size by 2023. It appears Parrot wants to focus its energy on that growth.