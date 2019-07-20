Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: FOX via Getty Images
save
Save
share

'The Orville' season 3 will be a Hulu exclusive

You won't find the continuation on Fox.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
6m ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

FOX via Getty Images

You'll have to forget about watching The Orville's third season on Fox. Hulu has announced that it will offer season 3 of the sci-fi series as an exclusive in the US, with new episodes premiering in late 2020. Creator and star Seth MacFarlane was fairly blunt about the reason for the move: the more ambitious production (particularly special effects, according to Variety) and resulting wait was going to be "challenging" for Fox. This ensures that you can still see The Orville while accommodating its needs.

It's a mixed outcome for MacFarlane and crew. Although it does ensure that you'll see The Orville in some form (the implication was that it might not have survived otherwise), it also shunts the production to an online-only service where the audience might be smaller. In a sense, this is a test of the appeal of online video services. You could soon find out whether fans of a recent hit show will follow it online or stick to conventional TV due to costs or familiarity.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr