Samsung will release the Galaxy Fold in September

Three months. That's how long it has been since Samsung announced it would delay the Galaxy Fold due to issues that arose after reviewers got their hands on its nearly $2,000 device. People pointed out a hinge that could let debris fall inside and its screen protector as problem areas, and Huawei similarly delayed its folding Mate X. We've had speculation about how the company could fix it, rumors that a redesign is complete and hints that updates are incoming, but very few official statements until now.

Samsung has revealed the next step for the Fold, which is to release the device in September in "select markets." The company listed several changes in its press release, and they're in line with the earlier rumors. The protective layer above the Fold's Infinity Flex Display now extends beyond the bezel so people won't try to pull it off, and its hinge is improved to protect against external particles finding their way in. There are also additional metal layers under the flexible display, and the space between the hinge and the body has been reduced.

Along with the press release, Samsung also released a gallery of photos of the device, and it looks to our eye pretty much like the Fold already did.