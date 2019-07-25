Duolingo and Twitch help streamers teach new languages

Every streamer in the program will be hosted on Duolingo's main Twitch channel as well as language-specific sub-channels. They'll also have branded badges. The initial program will center around "core" languages like English, French, Arabic, Chinese and Spanish, but it'll expand to include more languages and streamers.

There are 12 named participants so far. They all know English, but are either learning or have mastered at least one other tongue. Some (like Kairi, Kitty and TaikiGG) are conventional game streamers, while others (like CJayride and Toastie202) are focused on real-world experiences. You won't find straightforward educational channels, at least not yet, but this could prove motivational if traditional lessons aren't quite cutting it.