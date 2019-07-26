Epic Games Store cloud saves roll out for two games

Epic plans to expand cloud saves to many more games in the future, allowing players to seamlessly continue playing on a different PC and keep their save data somewhat more secure than if it were stored locally. Rival Steam has offered cloud saves since 2008.

However, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said the company has more work to do before it rolls out the feature more broadly, so it might be a while before it comes to more games. He noted the Epic Games Store team has to manually add cloud saves to titles, and that developers usually won't have to update their games for the feature to work.

Cloud saves were included on the product roadmap Epic revealed for the store back in March. Among the other features Epic plans to add in the next several months are a user review system, wishlists, personal play time tracking and Humble Bundle integration.