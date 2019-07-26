It's time to take Google's Pixel phones more seriously

Of course, that can't all be attributed to the Pixel 3a and Google hasn't broken down what exactly pushed this growth. The pricier Pixel 3s have gone on sale a few times since their launch, which could have helped drive numbers up. But it's almost a no-brainer: the company is selling more units, simply by offering more options and at a lower price. It's not just about the affordability, though. The Pixel 3a doesn't compromise too much for the reduced price, which might have helped it shake off some of the stigma that comes with cheaper phones.

The 3a has a smaller, lower-res OLED screen and slower processor than the 3, and is missing water resistance and a second front camera. But compare that to the iPhone XR, which is fatter and has a less-sharp LCD panel compared to the XS' Retina OLED. The XR also loses the second rear camera from its flagship sibling. It's not a big step down, but the XR's $750 price makes its tradeoffs harder to take.

Google is by no means the first to offer quality midrange handsets for lower prices, but its approach has been unique. To make up for less-advanced hardware like a slower processor and a lack of the Pixel Visual Core, the company optimized its software to make the Pixel 3a's UI and camera app feel about as fast as the Pixel 3. Other phone makers have tried similar techniques , but Google has proven it is the undisputed champ in this arena. Just look at Assistant features like Duplex and Call Screening, or what the Pixel 3's camera can capture with a single lens. Some of Google's most ambitious features like a super-fast Assistant or AR directions in Maps, come to Pixels first, too. Software is the muscle Google can keep flexing and deservedly so.

Methods that other "affordable premium" phone makers have tried include marketing directly to consumers instead of splurging on expensive advertising campaigns. Google's focused on closing potential performance gaps with powerful software makes the Pixel 3a a powerful signal of the company's unique ability to rise above the limits of hardware. Compare the relatively minor tradeoffs between the Pixel 3 and 3a with the differences between the iPhone XS and XR

With the cheaper phone, Google was also able to prove that it can deliver a mostly smooth product launch. Since Android Pie had been available publicly for months by the time the Pixel 3a launched, the device saw fewer problems related to the OS upgrade compared to the bug-plagued arrival of its flagship sibling.