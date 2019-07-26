Show More Results

Image credit: Veronica Cardenas / Reuters
SpaceX's Starhopper test vehicle successfully makes its first bounce

Elon Musk: 'Water towers *can* fly.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago in Space
SpaceX performs an untethered test of their company's Raptor engine mounted on a Starhopper rocket at their facility in Boca Chica, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. July 24, 2019. Veronica Cardenas / Reuters

After completing zero of two launch attempts on Wednesday, SpaceX went two for two on Thursday. Its Dragon spacecraft is making a third trip to the ISS, while its Starhopper test vehicle took a tiny jump from its test pad in Texas (the picture above is from Wednesday's fiery test that was aborted just as it began). Elon Musk tweeted jokingly afterward that "Water towers *can* fly haha!!," then, more seriously, confirmed that a 200m test is scheduled to occur "in a week or two."

There's no close up video footage of the attempt available yet, but the South Padre Isle live stream captured the event from a short distance away. To see the smoke and flame, check the stream at about 10:43 PM and let it play from there.

By Richard Lawler @Rjcc

Richard's been tech-obsessed since first laying hands on an Atari joystick. Now he scours the net for the latest news and taking occasional breaks to seed Twitter with Dreamcast 2 rumors.

Blood type: Purple

