Google Assistant finally comes to Dish's receivers

It only took half a year, but Dish's receivers are finally ready to work with Google Assistant. The satellite TV provider has started rolling out an update for Hoppers that lets you use the voice remote to check the weather, control your smart home and, of course, steer the Hopper itself. The update works with all Hopper generations as well as Joey and Wally devices.
The feature requires Dish's voice remote, and there's now a new remote with a Google-branded voice button. You might qualify for a free voice-enabled remote if you don't already have one. One thing's for sure: Dish is going big on Google Assistant, to the point where it's overshadowing its earlier Alexa integration.