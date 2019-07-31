Remedy's latest trailer for 'Control' digs into the supernatural shooter's story

That agency is the Federal Bureau of Control, and your character, Jesse Faden, has supernatural abilities of her own to rely on. Last year narrative director Anna Megill told Engadget "we're trying to make something unexpected," with a game that's the studio's least-linear experience yet, compared to games like Alan Wake or Max Payne, and with far fewer cutscenes than its last effort Quantum Break.

An NVIDIA RTX trailer from E3 2019 shows more of how the game plays, and its developers have posted streams with even more to share, but the recently-posted "Story" trailer is all about how nightmareish the game feels. Given how much Remedy titles deliver in terms of atmosphere, that may be all you need to determine if this is one to check out once it's released.



