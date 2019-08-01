Netflix and Charlize Theron team up on a stunt driving reality TV show

The ten-episode series is executive produced by Charlize Theron, whose street racing credentials include The Italian Job, Fast and the Furious 9 and Mad Max: Fury Road. Theron told Entertainment Weekly that she had wanted to be involved in a reality show for a long time." It combines my love of cars and competition while maintaining that human element that I love about reality TV," said the actress about the show.

The show will be hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Rutledge Wood, Mike Hill and Michael Bisping. Hyperdrive hits Netflix on August 21st. It'll no doubt appeal to fans of competitive reality series that feature extreme sports -- such as Ultimate Beastmaster and Bear Grylls' interactive You vs. Wild. It joins a fresh crop of reality shows hitting the streaming service this month, including Styling Hollywood, as well as new seasons of Rust Valley Restorers, Million Pound Menu and Droppin' Cash. You can watch the trailer below.