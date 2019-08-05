Fossil's latest stylish smartwatches can last for days

These are also the first FTS models to include speakers, not just microphones. This not only provides audible feedback for voice commands, but will let you answer calls in those moments you can't reach for your phone. That will even include iPhone users -- Fossil is releasing an app in the fall that will let the Apple crowd answer calls. It's the first time that's been an option on a Wear OS device, Fossil said. The speaker is water-resistant along with the rest of the watch, so you can go swimming (as deep as 98 feet) without worrying about your wristwear.

You can also expect double the built-in storage (albeit still a modest 8GB) and modern staples like Google Pay and Wear OS' latest interface. You're still going to get a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, so don't expect improvements in performance.

All variants have large 44m cases and 1.3-inch displays, with the differences largely coming down to the choice of steel body and strap. You can go for the all-metal look, a sportier design (like the one above) or a posher crystal-encrusted design. They all sell for $295 and should be available now. That's not a trivial price, but you're arguably getting more this time around. If nothing else, this suggests Google's acquisition of Fossil tech hasn't slowed the company's software team.