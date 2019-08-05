'The Matrix' returns to theaters August 30th with Dolby Vision and Atmos

Tickets are available now through AMC (linked above).

This is a not-so-subtle plug for Dolby's technology, and Warner Bros. certainly won't object to wringing more money out of a 20-year-old movie. All the same, we wouldn't object too loudly. This is your chance to relive the experience of watching the movie in 1999, when theater screens magnified its then-revolutionary special effects. And for many people, this will be their first chance to see the movie in theaters, full stop. There's a whole generation that has only ever seen The Matrix on discs or digital services, and this might help explain the movie's appeal (not to mention Keanu Reeves' appeal) to older crowds.