Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
save
Save
share

AT&T rolls out 5G in NYC, but only for business at first

It's not quite a resounding victory for the carrier.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
4m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

At last, AT&T's 5G network is available in New York City... only you likely can't use it yet. The carrier now offers the higher-speed wireless service in parts of NYC, but it's currently limited to business customers and developers. That's not completely surprising when it's still limiting the Galaxy S10 5G to the corporate crowd, but it could be disappointing if you were hoping to livestream your latest SoHo adventures in 5G.

This represents the 21st city to have AT&T's 5G network, although it's far from complete. Right now, access is largely limited to millimeter wave 5G that's very fast, but doesn't reach far and rarely holds up indoors. Practical 5G will arrive in the "coming months," when AT&T starts a wider rollout of 5G on sub-6GHz frequencies. You'll only see nationwide coverage in the first half of 2020, and it's not clear that service will truly reach every last nook and cranny of the network by that point.

Not that other networks are doing much better. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) only has 5G in parts of several cities. T-Mobile already has 5G coverage in NYC, but its service only extends to a few cities beyond that. Sprint isn't faring any better. Whichever carrier you pick, you'll be an early adopter at best.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: AT&T
In this article: 5g, att, business, carrier, gear, mobile, new york city, nyc, verizon, wireless
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr