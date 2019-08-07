A 'Home Alone' reboot is coming to Disney+

It's not clear yet what these reboots will look like -- Iger only said that they would be "reimagined" for a "new generation" -- nor have any timelines been hinted at. We do know, however, that the four franchises join a growing library of content yet to be "reimagined," including Lady and the Tramp, The Muppets and a host of rumored others, such as Honey I Shrunk the Kids, Father of the Bride, The Mighty Ducks and Parent Trap. Some of these titles have a greater generational sway than others, of course, but a lot of people are likely to have strong feelings about a Home Alone reboot. After all, you can mess with a lot of things, but you can't mess with kids on Christmas.