'DuckTales: Remastered' is being pulled from digital stores

The game will be pulled on August 8th at the following times: 4:59 PM PDT (Wii U), 8AM PDT (PlayStation 3), 5PM PDT (Xbox 360 and Xbox One via backwards compatibility) and 4:59 PM PDT (Steam). If you fancy owning a digital copy, Capcom is offering a 75 percent "farewell price drop" for fans. Otherwise, you'll have the following methods to play the game in the future: the original NES cartridge, a physical copy of DuckTales Remastered, or The Disney Afternoon Collection, which has the original (non-remaster) versions of DuckTales and DuckTales 2. We recommend the latter, if only because it lets you rewind time with the left bumper.