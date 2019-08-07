Show More Results

The Galaxy Note 10 can stream games from your PC

There's also Discord integration, so you can chat with your buddies from the game launcher.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Mobile
Samsung is keeping gamers in mind with the Galaxy Note 10. Though the PlayGalaxy Link P2P streaming service, you can stream PC games to your Note 10 and keep playing while you're on the move -- all without having to store games on your phone.

The device includes an AI-based Game Booster system, which optimizes performance and power consumption depending on the game you're playing. A vapor cooling chamber system should keep your Note 10 from getting too warm during a Fortnite session too. In addition, you'll be able to chat with your buddies from the Samsung game launcher, which has Discord integration.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event here!

