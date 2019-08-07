Show More Results

Image credit: Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 doesn't have a headphone jack or Bixby button

Welcome to the dongle life.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
17m ago in Mobile
Remember those Samsung ads mocking Apple's latest iPhones for not having a headphone jack? Well, it looks like the company is going to have to make some similar ones for itself. That's because, as leaks suggested, Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 won't feature a headphone jack. Instead of a 3.5mm port, the smartphone will use USB-C for audio and basically anything else that requires physical connectivity. While the Note 10 comes with a pair of USB-C earbuds, the lack of a traditional 3.5mm jack does mean you'll need a dongle if you want to use your own, non-wireless headphones.

Also missing from the Note 10 is the Bixby physical button, which in other Samsung phones lets people bring up the company's virtual assistant. And even though you could remap it to open different apps, or even disable the button altogether, it's no secret that many Samsung fans weren't fond of the Bixby button. If that's you, then you'll be happy to hear you won't have to deal with it in the Galaxy Note 10, which is set to hit stores on August 23rd starting at $950.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event here!

