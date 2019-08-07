Show More Results

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event here at 4PM ET

We're expecting to see the latest Note and more at the second Unpacked of the year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
56m ago in Mobile
Samsung's second Unpacked event of the year takes place today, and the company hasn't exactly been subtle about what it has in store. It already opened pre-order registrations for an as-yet-unnamed device (almost certainly the Galaxy Note 10). Leaks have pointed towards a 5G version of the next Note and revealed other possible specs for the Note 10. The Korean giant might have more up its sleeve beyond Note 10 news too.

As ever, you can expect full coverage of Unpacked right here on Engadget. Along with ongoing updates, you can check out our liveblog to get a better understanding of what Samsung announces as it happens. You can also watch Unpacked below when it all goes down at 4PM ET/1PM PT. We'll embed the stream once it's available.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event here!

