iHeartMedia is returning podcasts to their radio roots

The company has aired podcasts before, but usually in limited forms. They've enjoyed success, though. Disgraceland saw downloads more than double the week after it aired on 70-plus classic rock stations. iHeartMedia is no doubt hoping that will translate to success on a larger scale, especially when listeners can tune in at regular times to hear more episodes.

Conal Byrne, the president of the company's podcast network, also told The Verge in an interview that advertising would play a big role. If a company wants a commercial, they can reach both podcast and radio listeners. That could be appealing to advertisers worried that podcast-only ads won't have enough reach -- and, of course, help iHeartMedia make money. It just so happens that this could expose people to podcasts they hadn't heard, or even the basic concept of a podcast.

The news comes just a day after the company planned to translate and distribute its podcasts around the world by the first quarter of 2020, with versions available in French, German, Hindi, Spanish and other languages. They aren't going to air on the radio, but the goal is similar: iHeartMedia wants its podcasts to be as ubiquitous as possible.