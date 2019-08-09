ActionDash 4.0 lets you set a schedule for 'focus mode'

ActionDash 4.0's focus mode schedules allow you to configure when focus mode automatically engages. ActionDash takes care of the rest. In my case, schedules ensure I have a social media free wake up each day and I don't scratch 'digital itches' Monday-Friday during work hours. pic.twitter.com/lgvHtSkU14 — Chris Lacy (@chrismlacy) August 7, 2019

You can set a work morning schedule, for instance, to make sure focus mode is switched on during weekday mornings, preventing you from absent-mindedly scrolling social media feeds instead of being productive. If you're having trouble sleeping, you could also schedule focus mode to switch on before bedtime.

When the mode is toggled on due to a schedule, the display will show a countdown-style screen to let you know how long you'll have to wait before it's turned off. While you can still manually deactivate the mode, the hope is to give you some time to think whether you actually need to access the apps you've blocked. Finally, if you're also using the company's home screen replacement app, Action Launcher, you'll find that long-pressing a blocked app now shows why it's restricted and when you can start using it again.