Blackmagic's new $2,495 pocket camera can shoot 6K videos

Blackmagic says the device can preserve more detail in the image's lightest and darkest parts than simpler video cameras can, thanks to the fact that it offers 13 stops of dynamic range. That will allow you to capture clear and detailed images even though they're, for instance, taken from a dark interior with sunlight streaming in.

The camera's EF lens mount works with lenses from various brands like Canon, Sigma and Zeiss, so you can use your existing collection. And due to its larger sensor and EF mount, you'll be able capture images with shallower depth of field than its predecessor can, with subjects that stand out more against a blurred background.

Like its 4K sibling, the 6K Pocket Cinema Camera comes with a 5-inch screen with an intuitive menu system and is powered by Blackmagic OS. Just keep in mind that unlike modern mirrorless cameras, it doesn't have a fancy continuous autofocus system, as it's aimed at cinematographers who don't use those.

Blackmagic also announced that DaVinci Resolve 16.1 Beta is now available, with new features like Smart Indicators for edits and transitions, a "Boring Detector" that skips parts for review, and a Sync Bin for intelligent multicamera editing. It also launched the RAW Speed Test tool that will help Mac users figure out how well their computers can handle RAW footage.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K (BMPCC 6K) is now available from resellers worldwide for US$2,495. While that's not pocket change, it's more affordable than rival 6K cameras like Panasonic's S1H, and a fraction the price of comparable RAW cameras from RED and ARRI.

Steve Dent contributed to this report.