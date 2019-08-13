Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

FAA issues flight ban on 2015 MacBook Pros with faulty batteries

You'll have to get its battery replaced if you want to fly with it.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

If you have a 2015 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, you may want to take up Apple on its free battery replacement offer before bringing it with you on a flight. The US Federal Aviation Administration has banned the model -- particularly those sold between September 2015 and February 2017 -- from flights after Apple issued a recall in June. Cupertino said those laptops' batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The agency told Bloomberg in a statement that it's "aware of the recalled batteries that are used in some Apple MacBook Pro laptops." It has already alerted major airlines about it, telling them to adhere to the agency's 2016 safety instructions for devices with recalled batteries. As such, you can't take an affected laptop in your carry-on, and you can't check it in as cargo either. You can, however, take it on a flight once its battery has been replaced.

Bloomberg says four airlines based in the UK, Italy and Canada managed by Total Cargo Expertise recently implemented the same ban. The company already announced that the MacBook Pro model is no longer allowed in any of its airlines and said its personnel will remind passengers at the gate and before takeoff.

Source: Bloomberg
In this article: apple, flight ban, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, macbook pro, recalled battery
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Apex Legends' Iron Crown event goes live with solo mode

'Apex Legends' Iron Crown event goes live with solo mode

View
Jaguar woos Tesla owners with $3,000 I-Pace EV discount

Jaguar woos Tesla owners with $3,000 I-Pace EV discount

View
Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix sci-fi film ‘Pyros’

Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix sci-fi film ‘Pyros’

View
Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

View
‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr