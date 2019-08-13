Google is working on a low light mode for Duo video calls

Duo's low light mode might also be available in the near future. Google has been working on it for a while now -- this XDA Developers hands-on that shows how it works was from January this year -- but some new strings of code suggest that it's coming soon. Low light mode, as you might have guessed, makes it possible for you and the other person on the line to see each other when you're video chatting in the dark.

Google is also looking to introduce a "Messages from Duo Team" feature, which could detail the app's updates in a Story-like forma. Like any other upcoming feature discovered through APKs, though, it's unclear when these will be available and if they're truly arriving in future iterations.