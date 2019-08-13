Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin/Engadget
save
Save
share

Jaguar woos Tesla owners with $3,000 I-Pace EV discount

Elon Musk has yet to tweet his thoughts on the offer.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
24m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

In a bid to kick start sales of its I-Pace luxury electric vehicle (EV), Jaguar has set its sights at an unlikely target: current Tesla owners. The automaker confirmed to Engadget that it's offering a select group of Tesla owners $3,000 off the price of its I-Pace EV. The offer is also available to anyone who lives in a Tesla-owning household. Those consumers can combine the company's "Tesla Conquest" incentive with a $5,000 dealer discount and $7,000 allowance credit to get $15,000 off the I-Pace. With all three discounts, the base model costs $54,500, instead of $69,500.

To top it all off, you don't have to trade in your Tesla to take advantage of the promotion. Instead, all Jaguar is asking for is proof of ownership and or registration. The offer is available until September 30th, 2019. Additionally, you can't combine the zero percent financing option Jaguar has offered since the start of the year with the current Tesla credit.

It's no surprise to see Jaguar offer a major discount on the I-Pace, though whether it makes sense for the company to target Tesla owners is a different question altogether. Despite excellent reviews, including one from Engadget's own Roberto Baldwin, the company has struggled to sell its first EV. According to InsideEVs, this past July the automaker sold approximately 217 I-Pace vehicles in the US. In other words, it's hard to sell a $70,000 EV in a world where a $36,600 Model 3 exists. And yet Jaguar shows no signs of giving up. In July, the automaker confirmed that its I-Pace team is building an electric version of its flagship XJ sedan.

Via: Electrek
In this article: electric vehicle, ev, gear, green, i-pace, ipace, jaguar, model 3, tesla, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

Build the PC of your dreams... on PS4, Xbox and Switch

View
Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is the latest to leave Facebook

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is the latest to leave Facebook

View
Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

Apple's contactless student IDs come to 12 more schools

View
Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

Spotify tests simplified speaker handoff feature

View
‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

‘Brave Father Online’ is a ‘Final Fantasy’ movie with heart

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr