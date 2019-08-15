CBS will air the Nintendo World Championships starting August 25th

Nintendo teamed up with ELEAGUE for the series. The pair previously worked on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Invitational 2018, which aired on TBS last November.

The Nintendo World Championships took place just ahead of E3 in June, and the CBS broadcasts are another showcase for esports on a broadcast network -- ABC, for instance, airs Overwatch League matches. Along with events such as the Fortnite World Cup, which attracted millions of viewers to its live streams, the Nintendo World Championships hitting CBS is another sign esports are becoming more mainstream.