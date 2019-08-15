Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: CarNewsChina
save
Save
share

Chevrolet's Menlo EV is a Bolt-based crossover bound for China

The Menlo EV might be the Bolt EUV for the Chinese market.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
15m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

CarNewsChina

GM has unveiled a Bolt electric utility vehicle for the Chinese market in a handful of photos presented to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. According to CarNewsChina, it's called the Menlo EV, and it's a compact crossover with a 174 hp output that's capable of going up to 93mph. The source says its range remains unknown, but that it won't be far from the Buick Velite 6 EV -- another vehicle based on the Bolt EV -- that can run up to 187 miles on a single charge.

Chevrolet

As Jalopnik notes, the Menlo EV could be what would be called the Bolt EUV in the US. Just a few months ago, a report came out that Chevy is testing a utility-focused crossover that would be named the Bolt EUV once it hits the streets. Chevrolet will officially launch the vehicle at Chengdu Motor Show next month, where it will likely announce more information about it. Electrek says it's expected to be available for sale later this year -- in China, that is. It's still unclear when the Bolt EUV will come out in the US and it will have similar specs.

Via: Electrek
Source: CarNewsChina
Coverage: Jalopnik
In this article: bolt, chevrolet, electric vehicle, ev, GM, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Assistant takes on the sticky note with assignable reminders

Google Assistant takes on the sticky note with assignable reminders

View
Audi's E-Tron becomes the first EV to win top safety award

Audi's E-Tron becomes the first EV to win top safety award

View
Echo Fox loses its pro 'League of Legends' franchise spot

Echo Fox loses its pro 'League of Legends' franchise spot

View
Google Nest camera users can no longer disable the status light

Google Nest camera users can no longer disable the status light

View
Sony's Xperia 1 is available with hands-free Alexa

Sony's Xperia 1 is available with hands-free Alexa

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr