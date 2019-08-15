Chevrolet's Menlo EV is a Bolt-based crossover bound for China

As Jalopnik notes, the Menlo EV could be what would be called the Bolt EUV in the US. Just a few months ago, a report came out that Chevy is testing a utility-focused crossover that would be named the Bolt EUV once it hits the streets. Chevrolet will officially launch the vehicle at Chengdu Motor Show next month, where it will likely announce more information about it. Electrek says it's expected to be available for sale later this year -- in China, that is. It's still unclear when the Bolt EUV will come out in the US and it will have similar specs.