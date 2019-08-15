Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony
save
Save
share

The PS4 is finally getting a rose gold DualShock 4 controller

Sony brings back rose gold like it never went out of style.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
20m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Sony

Sony is expanding the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 collection to include four new colors: "Electric Purple," "Red Camouflage," "Titanium Blue" and "Rose Gold." And while all four of the new color variants look striking, we here at Engadget are particularly partial to the rose gold controller. Not only is the color itself beautiful, the two-tone finish, with metallic top layer and pastel underside, helps make it the most visually interesting one of the bunch. For the same reason, we also like the titanium blue model.

What's more, as if a new rose gold controller wasn't enough, Sony also plans to release a 'Rose Gold Edition' of its Gold Wireless Headset. If we didn't know any better, it feels like it's 2016 all over again.

All four new DualShock 4 controllers will be available in the US this September, at which point they'll set you back $64.99. The new rose gold headset, meanwhile, will launch in November for $99.99.

Source: PlayStation Blog
In this article: dualshock 4, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, playstation, playstation 4, ps4, sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Soundboks' gigantic Bluetooth speaker is louder than ever

Soundboks' gigantic Bluetooth speaker is louder than ever

View
Chevrolet's Menlo EV is a Bolt-based crossover bound for China

Chevrolet's Menlo EV is a Bolt-based crossover bound for China

View
Smart homes are a broken mess and Nest wants to fix it

Smart homes are a broken mess and Nest wants to fix it

View
The Morning After: The mystery of Virginia's TV Man

The Morning After: The mystery of Virginia's TV Man

View
Google Assistant takes on the sticky note with assignable reminders

Google Assistant takes on the sticky note with assignable reminders

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr