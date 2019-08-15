The PS4 is finally getting a rose gold DualShock 4 controller

Sony is expanding the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 collection to include four new colors: "Electric Purple," "Red Camouflage," "Titanium Blue" and "Rose Gold." And while all four of the new color variants look striking, we here at Engadget are particularly partial to the rose gold controller. Not only is the color itself beautiful, the two-tone finish, with metallic top layer and pastel underside, helps make it the most visually interesting one of the bunch. For the same reason, we also like the titanium blue model.
Sponsored Links
What's more, as if a new rose gold controller wasn't enough, Sony also plans to release a 'Rose Gold Edition' of its Gold Wireless Headset. If we didn't know any better, it feels like it's 2016 all over again.
All four new DualShock 4 controllers will be available in the US this September, at which point they'll set you back $64.99. The new rose gold headset, meanwhile, will launch in November for $99.99.