Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games
save
Save
share

Epic added the hated mechs to 'Fortnite' so more players could win

The robust B.R.U.T.E. can kill players in a flash.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
46m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Epic Games

When Fortnite's Season X started two weeks ago, developer Epic Games introduced a new mechanic that significantly changed how matches play out. The two-player B.R.U.T.E. mechs caused uproar, with many players suggesting the machines are overpowered. They have large health pools, are able to leap around the map with ease and can quickly delete structures and players with a devastating volley of rockets. Epic reduced the frequency of the mechs in Fortnite's competitive modes, but it now says it added them precisely to help more players rack up kills and wins.

"The mission of Fortnite is to bring players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win," the team wrote in a blog post. Another part of Fortnite's mission is to "provide spectacle and entertainment when playing." Hence the decision to add the mechs.

'Fortnite' mech eliminations

'Fortnite' mech eliminations graph

Since the mechs arrived, Epic said players who have struggled to pick up eliminations claiming more of them, while more experienced players are getting around the same number of kills. That suggests the mechs are working as it intended.

However, the explanation wasn't entirely satisfying for everyone. Some questioned the actual impact of the B.R.U.T.E. given the mech can destroy structures players built with ease. Others wondered about the true nature of the kill stats.

Epic's reasoning behind the mechs is understandable, at least on the surface. Fortnite has more than 250 million players it's trying to keep hooked, and not everyone has the skill to nail a headshot from across the map unless they get immensely lucky.

But finding a balance to keep Fortnite fun and edifying for everyone -- from casual gamers whose aim may not be great to top-tier players and their Twitch or Mixer viewers -- with a fairly level playing field is a tough ask. It'll need to tweak the mechs further before more players will embrace them.

Via: Kotaku
Source: Epic Games
In this article: art, av, battle royale, battleroyale, brute, epic games, epicgames, fortnite, gaming, mech
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' fined $395,000 for using emergency alert tones

'Jimmy Kimmel Live' fined $395,000 for using emergency alert tones

View
Serious Bluetooth flaw leaves devices open to attack

Serious Bluetooth flaw leaves devices open to attack

View
Microsoft isn’t working on a streaming-only Xbox right now

Microsoft isn’t working on a streaming-only Xbox right now

View
Motorola's latest cheap phone tries to double as an action camera

Motorola's latest cheap phone tries to double as an action camera

View
Bose 700 headphones review: The pursuit of perfection

Bose 700 headphones review: The pursuit of perfection

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr