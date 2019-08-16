Nintendo will replace a newly purchased Switch with newer model

The gaming giant has confirmed the offer to Polygon, telling the publication that customers will have to cover the shipping and insurance costs if they want to take advantage of it. Owners will also have to transfer their purchases by using their Nintendo Switch Online account. At the moment, the offer seems to be available to customers in the US and Canada, and it's unclear if it'll ever be available in other locations. Nintendo also didn't say if the offer has a time limit, so those interested may want to contact the company to start the exchange process ASAP.