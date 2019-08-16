Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Bao Lab
save
Save
share

Sticker sensor monitors your body using wireless power

It wouldn't interfere with your behavior.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Bao Lab

Wearable body sensors have a common problem: they need power and antennas, and all that equipment leads to bulky devices that influence your behavior. Stanford researchers, however, have developed a system that could be almost imperceptible. Their BodyNet sticker sensor gathers power and transmits data using an RFID connection to a receiver on nearby clothing, making the sensor itself about as comfortable and flexible as an adhesive bandage. It measures subtle changes in skin that provide a wealth of data for the body, whether it's your heartbeat, breathing rate or muscle activity.

The antenna proved to be the main challenge. They only had to screen-print metallic ink on a rubber sticker to create the antenna, but its signals could weaken as the body moved. The scientists had to develop a novel RFID system that could reliably send signals despite the constant changes.

The receiver itself is much larger and uses Bluetooth to send data to a smartphone or PC.

BodyNet is currently limited by the need for proximity between the sticker and receiver. That's fine for the initial expected uses, such as tracking heart conditions and sleep disorders, but it wouldn't be very useful in exercise conditions where you can't count on ideal sensor placement. The team may solve this by weaving antennas into the clothing itself.

There are plans beyond that, too. The researchers are already working on stickers that could use sweat to detect body temperature and stress, and they hope to one day offer a full-body sensor array that could collect data while staying out of your way. That could improve the quality of life for people with health conditions, not to mention help athletes track their performance without limiting their movements.

Source: Stanford News, Nature
In this article: bodynet, flexible, flexible electronics, gear, health, medicine, rfid, science, sensor, skin, stanford, stanford university, tomorrow, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

A popular immigration bill is bad news for US esports

A popular immigration bill is bad news for US esports

View
The best portable solar battery charger

The best portable solar battery charger

View
Epic added the hated mechs to 'Fortnite' so more players could win

Epic added the hated mechs to 'Fortnite' so more players could win

View
'Rocko's Modern Life' is a self-aware Netflix reboot with bite

'Rocko's Modern Life' is a self-aware Netflix reboot with bite

View
Best Buy’s weekend sale takes up to $600 off the pricey iPad Pro

Best Buy’s weekend sale takes up to $600 off the pricey iPad Pro

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr