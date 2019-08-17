US will reportedly give Huawei another temporary reprieve

The situation "remains fluid" and leaves a chance that the license will be allowed to expire, according to the tipsters. The Commerce Department declined to comment.

It wouldn't be a shocking move. The US has used the ban and the initial reprieve as leverage in its trade dispute with China, and granting an extension could be part of that strategy. If China wants to keep that license going or permanently lift some of the restrictions, it might have to make key concessions. Don't assume that any Huawei devices you have will keep receiving software upgrades throughout its lifespan, then, as the US could just as easily yank support.