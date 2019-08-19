'Final Fantasy VIII' Remastered is coming out on September 3rd

Were you disappointed to hear that Square Enix merely remastered Final Fantasy VIII instead of remaking it like it did its predecessor? We hope you can take solace in the fact that you don't have to wait years for its release. The developer has revealed that FFVIII Remastered will be available on September 3rd for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam.
You can now pre-order your copy for $20 from each platform's respective store, depending on your location -- the game's official website only shows pre-order availability for the US, UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. It's not clear if you can get the game on launch if you're living elsewhere.
The remastered game features the ability to switch off encounters and to play scenes at thrice the speed. More importantly, it's now compatible with full HD displays: we can now finally appreciate Edea's sorceress eleganza in high definition and understand why Rinoa thought Squall was the best-looking guy at that school dance.
Square Enix has announced the game's launch date through its new trailer for Gamescom this year, which you can watch below.
