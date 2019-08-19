Microsoft’s SMS Organizer will declutter your texts

If you're notorious for not replying to urgent messages due to a cluttered inbox, SMS Organizer may make life easier. The app relies on machine learning to filter out unwanted spam from the get-go. It sorts incoming text messages into categories such as promotional, transactional and personal. You won't receive a push alert each time you receive a spam message. You can also opt to automatically delete the contents of your spam folder once every few days or weeks.

SMS Organizer also has features designed to organize your travel and personal finances. Similar to Apple's iMessage, the app detects events such as flights or trains. You can store tickets, receive reminders for upcoming travel, keep track of upcoming bills or view your bank account balance. Additionally, there's a separate folder for deals, offer codes and discounts.

You can backup and restore text messages on Google Drive, which is likely to be handy for clearing up storage space or if you ever lose your phone. There's one caveat -- the app only supports SMS messages and not MMS messages. If you'd like to give SMS Organizer a test drive, it's available to download now on the Google Play store. Currently it appears to be available only in the US, UK, Australia and India.