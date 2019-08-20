Latest in Gaming

Image credit: V1 Interactive
Watch the first 'Disintegration' trailer from the co-creator of 'Halo'

Pilot flying gravcycles and command ground-based troops.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
21m ago in Personal Computing
V1 Interactive

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto's new project Disintegration was announced in July, but there wasn't a lot of information about it available. Some plot details have since been shared, but now we have the first gameplay trailer to get our teeth into.

Disintegration will have the player piloting a "Gravcycle," a flying and heavily armed vehicle, as well as leading a squad of ground troops against the integrated human forces.

There will be a single-player campaign as well as PvP multiplayer, and we know the protagonist will be Romer Shoal, a rebel against a society in which humans are "integrated" with a robot framework, thanks to an interview with Edge.

The studio, V1 Interactive, is small, but its co-founder has plenty of experience in the industry. As former leader at Bungie, he oversaw some of the biggest games of the last 15 years. The project will be published by indie publisher Private Division.

Disintegration is slated for a 2020 release for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

Via: Polygon
Source: Private Division
In this article: disintegration, gamescom2019, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing
